  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trump announces sanctions on Iran steel and mining industries

    By
    |

    Washington, May 09: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced sanctions against Iran's steel and mining sectors, hours after Iran said it was suspending some limits set by a multinational nuclear deal -- on the one-year anniversary of Trump's pullout from the accord.

    File photo of Donald Trump
    File photo of Donald Trump

    The White House said it was targeting the country's biggest revenue source after oil and warned in a statement: "Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct."

    "Today's action targets Iran's revenue from the export of industrial metals -- 10 percent of its export economy -- and puts other nations on notice that allowing Iranian steel and other metals into your ports will no longer be tolerated," Trump said in a statement.

    "Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct." But in a switch in tone, Trump, who talked tough on North Korea before entering landmark talks with leader Kim Jong Un, said he was also willing to negotiate.

    "I look forward to someday meeting with the leaders of Iran in order to work out an agreement and, very importantly, taking steps to give Iran the future it deserves," he said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump iran

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 1:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue