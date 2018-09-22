True colours out: Pakistan issues postal stamp glorifying Burhan Wani as freedom fighter

Islamabad, Sep 22: Pakistan has gone on to glorify dreaded terrorist Burhan Wani. Pakistan has released a series of commemorative postal stamps glorifying the slain terrorist, Wani.

He has been referred to as a freedom fighter in the stamps. Wani was killed in an encounter with the security forces on July 8 2016.

The stamps were issued on Kashmir Martyrs Day, with several captions. The captions referred to the use of chemical weapons, pellet guns, braid chopping and mass graves. The stamps were made available on online sites. The price of each stamp if Pakistan Rs 8.

The Pakistan Post went on to release a total of 20 such stamps in which Burhan Wani and some other slain terrorists have been portrayed as victims of atrocities by Indian forces in Kashmir. The Burhan Wani stamp bears the caption, "Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon."

The killing of Wani had triggered a spate of protests across the Valley. There were around 50,000 people who attended his funeral in the Valley. The Hizbul Mujahideen to which he belonged used this as a propaganda material to recruit scores of youth into the outfit.

Wani was dubbed as a social media terrorist, who put up more posts than the bullets he had fired.