'Trash me all day but it'll cost USD 8 per month: Musk tweets

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Nov 05: Elon Musk is no mood to budge on his 'Blue for USD 8' announcement despite the backlash from various quarters and has taken to twitter to yet again let the world know that his decision is here to stay. The blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account will now be charged eight dollars per month.

Musk in his latest tweet writes, "Trash me all day, but it'll cost USD 8.''

Trash me all day, but it’ll cost — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Musk, the world's richest person, had acquired Twitter in a whopping USD 44 billion deal on October 27. He also fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

"Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month," he tweeted Tuesday, adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

The entrepreneur believes the subscription fee will offer the company "a revenue stream to reward content creators" instead of depending on advertisers.