Trade war: China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods

Beijing, March 23: After US President Donald Trump signed off on tariffs against China, the Communist nation has announced a list of US goods including pork and aluminium pipe it says may be hit by higher tariffs.The Commerce Ministry called on Washington to reach a negotiated settlement of the dispute "as soon as possible" but gave no deadline.

It said China last year bought about USD 3 billion worth of the goods affected by the proposed higher tariffs. The ministry criticised Trump's action as a violation of global trading principles.

US President Donald Trump has signed off on tariffs against China that "could" hit imports worth as much as USD 60 billion, but insisted the country was still a "friend."

"I have tremendous respect for President Xi (Jinping)," Trump said, trying to limit the fallout from a domestically driven policy. "We have a great relationship". "I view them as a friend," he said.

PTI

