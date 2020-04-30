Tokyo Governor calls to extend state of emergency

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Tokyo, Apr 30: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday called for an extension of Japan's nationwide state of emergency, which requests people to stay home and social distance, to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo is still facing a serious situation and so I would like to have it go on longer, she told reporters.

She noted reported daily cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo have topped 100 people recently.

Japan has had about 400 deaths so far nationwide, 100 of them in Tokyo.

The state of emergency, declared by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, lasts through May 6, which marks the end of the Golden Week holidays that began this week.

The government has asked people not to travel during the holidays. There is no lockdown in Japan, and some businesses and restaurants remain open.

But the usually jam-packed commuter trains and streets of Tokyo have thinned out, and at times look abandoned.