Can we have a lift? Scores of toads seen taking a ride on a python and Twitter is stunned

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Canberra, Jan 2: Many a time, we humans have taken lift from strangers in times of extreme weather conditions. But if we say that the same holds in the animal kingdom also, will your ears believe it?

Even if they don't, take your time to go through this story. Recently, a knot of toads in Australia 'sought' a lift from a python while it was slithering its way out of a lake after heavy rainfall. The rare sight looked to be out from the fairy tale books straightaway and one man in Kununurra in Northern Territory posted a picture of the same online, attracting a lot of attention.

Also Read | Germany: 'Fed up' with husband, woman lists his name online for sale at £16

Andrew Mock posted the picture taken by his brother Paul Mock from whose dam the toads came out and soon the Twitterati came up with their own jokes about the 'situation'.

68mm just fell in the last hour at Kununurra. Flushed all the cane toads out of my brothers dam. Some of them took the easy way out - hitching a ride on the back of a 3.5m python. pic.twitter.com/P6mPc2cVS5 — Andrew Mock (@MrMeMock) December 30, 2018

One of the Twitter user said the python was nothing but an 'Uber ride' for the toads.

"When I was halfway across the lawn, I bumped into the snake and he was just crawling along with all these toads hanging on, which I thought was extremely unusual and had never seen anything like that before. So I thought I better get a photo of this, and got a video of it, posted that to my brother who's in New Zealand at the moment," Paul told ABC Net Australia. "He (the snake) was literally moving across the grass at full speed with the frogs hanging on," he told the Guardian, adding that the snake is known to the family as it often comes by near the farm.

Amazing! Must be with Uber to fit that many on the ride! — Peter Letchford (@cosmoswest) December 31, 2018

Amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales, made things even more surprising when he said on Twitter that the male cane toads were trying to mate with the python! She said that males often get carried away.

Also Read | Mom catches 6-year-old son asking Alexa to complete his maths homework; says he is taking shortcut

Male Cane Toads (Rhinella marina) can often be a little *too* keen to mate! 😂They're all trying to mate with the poor Olive Python (Liasis olivaceus)! #Australia #WildOz #CaneToads #ItIsNYE https://t.co/XCHSDB6sgX — Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) December 31, 2018

Many joked that the python was nothing but an Uber ride for the toads. Here are some the reactions that the Twitterati came up on the incident:

No no no no noooooo! You’re telling me those TOADS we’re trying to HUMP the SNAKE?!? pic.twitter.com/7qZ9EmAO0E — 🌊NotMyPresident🌊 (@Chris6375) January 1, 2019

So is that considered porn? Is that beastiality ? Inter species erotica? — Borda (@KarmaKinetics) January 1, 2019

Python does NOT consent to this! #MeTooHissssss — Justin Dennison (@justinsane1987) January 1, 2019

The whole internet loves cane toad snake, some lovely cane toads riding a python to escape a storm! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you https://t.co/j15bzCy45x — Bec Hill (Be Chill) (@bechillcomedian) January 1, 2019

I was today years old when I found out toads use snakes as public transport. — Laurel (@Laurel_Aust) December 31, 2018