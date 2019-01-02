  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Can we have a lift? Scores of toads seen taking a ride on a python and Twitter is stunned

    By
    |

    Canberra, Jan 2: Many a time, we humans have taken lift from strangers in times of extreme weather conditions. But if we say that the same holds in the animal kingdom also, will your ears believe it?

    Can we have a lift? Scores of toads seen taking a ride on a python and Twitter is stunned

    Even if they don't, take your time to go through this story. Recently, a knot of toads in Australia 'sought' a lift from a python while it was slithering its way out of a lake after heavy rainfall. The rare sight looked to be out from the fairy tale books straightaway and one man in Kununurra in Northern Territory posted a picture of the same online, attracting a lot of attention.

    Also Read | Germany: 'Fed up' with husband, woman lists his name online for sale at £16

    Andrew Mock posted the picture taken by his brother Paul Mock from whose dam the toads came out and soon the Twitterati came up with their own jokes about the 'situation'.

    One of the Twitter user said the python was nothing but an 'Uber ride' for the toads.

    "When I was halfway across the lawn, I bumped into the snake and he was just crawling along with all these toads hanging on, which I thought was extremely unusual and had never seen anything like that before. So I thought I better get a photo of this, and got a video of it, posted that to my brother who's in New Zealand at the moment," Paul told ABC Net Australia. "He (the snake) was literally moving across the grass at full speed with the frogs hanging on," he told the Guardian, adding that the snake is known to the family as it often comes by near the farm.

    Amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales, made things even more surprising when he said on Twitter that the male cane toads were trying to mate with the python! She said that males often get carried away.

    Also Read | Mom catches 6-year-old son asking Alexa to complete his maths homework; says he is taking shortcut

    Many joked that the python was nothing but an Uber ride for the toads. Here are some the reactions that the Twitterati came up on the incident:

    Read more about:

    twitter bizarre animals snake social media

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue