TIME designates 'Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year 2017

TIME magazine on Wednesday designated 'Silence Breakers' who triggered sexual harassment revelations as Person of the Year.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has won TIME's Person of the Year 2017 online reader poll, earning 24 percent votes leaving behind other world leaders, industry titans, entertainers, and activists.

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

In fact, Hillary Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin fared better than Donald Trump. In 2016, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was the winner of an online reader poll. But, US President Donald Trump named Person of the year.

OneIndia News