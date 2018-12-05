Home News International This man from China is called ‘Useless Edison’ for his bizarre inventions

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Beijing, Dec 5: The world is ever-grateful to Thomas Alva Edison, the 19th century American inventor and businessmen who had invented over 1,000 necessary things that have benefited human race. From power generation to mass communication to sound recording, Edison had made a great deal of inventions that continue to make him immortal in our everyday lives.

But we have another similar personality among us, in 2018. Guang Shuai, a former welder in northern China's Hebei province, has made his name and is quite a followed person, thanks to his array of inventions that are dubbed "useless". In fact, the man himself is mocked as "Useless Edison" as his inventions include things like rotating umbrella to a meat-cleaver phone case to a mini-stool shoe.

However, it is Guang's outlandish inventions that have made him more popular. According to a South China Morning Post video: "One fan once told him: "If you invent anything useful, I will unfollow you.""

Keep on inventing Guang, till the day you have enough followers.