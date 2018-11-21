This job in Texas pays $100 an hour for playing with puppies

Washington, Nov 21: Some say the dream job doesn't actually exist. But here is a job which will be seen by many as a job they would be happy to do for it is one of the coolest on earth, more so if you love animals.

MUTTS Canina Cantina, a dog-friendly restaurant and dog park in Texas, was recently looking for one who will work for it as a 'puptern'. The responsibility under the paid internship is to play with pets of MUTTS members and the payment is $100 an hour.

"We are looking forward to hiring our first ever Puptern," Kyle Noonan, co-founder of MUTTS Canine Cantina, said in a press release in October end. "There aren't many opportunities out there that pay interns to strictly play with dogs all day long. Typically, there may be other responsibilities that come with the job, but not this one."

MUTTS runs a dog park with areas designated for big and small breeds, a bar and restaurant and even areas where the dogs and their owners can enjoy movies and other entertainments. This fall, MUTTS is also organising a Pupsgiving feast.

Applications for the unique job position were accepted between October 29 and November 12. The criteria for applying for the job was to be 18-year-old and not having any pet allergies.