YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Thief calls cops for help after being caught by mob

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dhaka, Oct 21: A thief in Bangladesh sought police help to save him from possible mob beating as he got stranded inside a shop in Barishal district after committing theft, officials said on Friday.

    The 40-year-old thief who broke into a grocery shop at AR Market in Bandar area on Thursday night found himself trapped inside the store with crowds outside as the day broke.

    Thief calls cops for help after being caught by mob

    Sensing that he could be beaten by the mob if he comes out of the shop on his own, the thief called the police using the national helpline number '999' to explain his situation and seek their help for his safer exit, police said.

    The local police station responded immediately realising the danger. "This is for the first time in my decade-long career that a thief called police after committing a crime," Bandar Police Station chief Asaduz Zaman told reporters. Meanwhile, the shop’s owner had no idea what was going on.

    7 arrested for lynching ragpicker on suspicion of being thief7 arrested for lynching ragpicker on suspicion of being thief

    As he came to open his shop on Friday morning, he saw police searching the outlet with curious onlookers waiting outside. “Police briefly barred me from entering my shop. After sometime, they came out with a person.

    It is then when I understood what was going on,” Jhantu Mia told reporters. Police said the burglar is a “professional thief” and arrested him on charges of attempted theft.

    Comments

    More THIEF News  

    Read more about:

    thief mob beating bangladesh caught

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X