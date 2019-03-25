Thexit before Brexit? Pressure builds on UK PM Theresa May to step down

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, March 25: The UK has already seen the exit of one prime minister in David Cameron over the Brexit fiasco. Now, chances are high that it might see yet another premier departing as the embattled successor to Cameron, Theresa May, was seen struggling on Sunday, March 24, to convince opponents to her Brexit withdrawal plan. However, key cabinet ministers were in denial of reports that there was a plot to oust her, AP reported.

May has found her authority increasingly weakened after a series of losses in the parliament and her inability to extract meaningful concessions from the European Union (EU) leaders who refused to soften the Brexit deal. The EU recently agreed to extend the deadline of Brexit to April 12 from March 29 after the UK parliamentarians voted in favour of a delayed Brexit.

There are voices in May's own Conservative Party who, however, prefer the UK to leave the EU without a divorce deal rather than delaying the exit more.

April 12 is new Brexit deadline and PM May has her tasks cut out

According to the Sunday Times, 11 cabinet minister plan to ask May to step down so that a caretaker leader could replace her and kickstart the Brexit procedure which has come to a halt. The confrontation may reach a final stage at a cabinet session on Monday, March 25.

As per the Conservative Party rules, May's leadership can not face a formal leadership challenge from within her own party till December since she survived one just three months ago. However, the leader may be persuaded that her position is untenable if top members of her government and party desert her.

May's withdrawal plan faced two defeats in parliamentary elections this year and the speaker of the House of Commons said there will not be a third.