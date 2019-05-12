  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Theresa May to set date for resignation

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    London, May 12: Theresa May could be forced to set an exact date for her resignation as Conservative Party leader to make way for a new British Prime Minister in the coming days, a senior Tory MP has said.

    Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the influential backbench 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party, told the BBC that he expects a "clear understanding" of May's departure timetable once she has met the committee on Wednesday.

    Theresa May to set date for resignation

    "It would be strange for that not to result in a clear understanding (of when she will leave) at the end of the meeting," said Brady.

    'Deeply regret': Theresa May fails to apologise again for Jallianwala Bagh

    The 1922 Committee has asked for "clarity" about her plans for the future, and she "offered to come and meet with the executive", he said.

    May has already announced back in March that she would step down as British PM once the Brexit process has been finalised but the pressure from within her party has only mounted for her to actually name a specific end date for her tenure.

    On why the PM had so far been unwilling to set a date to step down, Brady said: I don't think it's about an intention for staying indefinitely as prime minister or leader of the Conservative Party.

    "I think the reticence is the concern that by promising to go on a certain timetable, it might make it less likely she would secure Parliamentary approval for the withdrawal agreement, rather than more likely."

    A massive backlash against the Conservatives from voters in local elections earlier this month and fears of a similar drubbing in the European Parliament elections on May 23 have led Tory MPs to intensify their efforts to remove May as leader.

    Nothing short of apology will do, says Amarinder Singh on British PM's 'regret' on Jallianwala

    The UK was due to leave the European Union (EU) on March 29 but the deadline has now been pushed back to October 31 after Parliament has repeatedly rejected May's withdrawal agreement from the 28-member economic bloc.

    Cross-party talks with Opposition Labour Party are ongoing in an attempt to arrive at a consensus that could pass through the UK Parliament, and meanwhile May's leadership woes continue to dominate headlines.

    lok-sabha-home

    More THERESA MAY News

    Read more about:

    theresa may resignation uk parliament

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue