The unipolar world order is over says President Putin

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Jun 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the era of unipolar works order was over. He was speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) amidst the Ukraine war.

A year and half back when I was speaking at the Davos Forum, it was stressed again that the era of the unipolar world order was over. He also added that there is no getting around this.

This era is over despite all attempts to revive it and hold on to it at any cost, President Putin said. This is a natural process, these changes are a natural course of history because it is hard to combine the world's civilisational diversity, the wealth of cultures with political, economic and other models, he added.

The flag lies in the very idea where there is a single, albeit strong power with a limited circle of close states or as they also say those admitted to it, while all the rules of business and international relation when necessary are interpreted exclusively in the interests of this power that is it's a one-way street.

President Putin had ordered a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24. Despite major efforts Putin's forces were resisted by the Ukraine defence with the conflict shifting to eastern Ukraine.

The Russian President also pointed out that it is a one sided game and a world based on such dogmas is unstable.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 16:15 [IST]