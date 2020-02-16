  • search
    Texas stripper falls from 15-foot while Pole Dancing, twerks despite injuries

    Texas, Feb 16: A video of Texas stripper, identified as Genea Sky falling from the 15-foot pole onto the stage while performing pole dance at the XTC Cabaret Dallas adult entertainment club has put the industry under scanner.

    The horrifying video went viral in no time shows the Texas stripper survived the incident. She even continued to twerk after slamming onto the floor like nothing happened.

    It is learnt that Sky suffered serious injuries including cracked teeth, a sprained ankle, a gash that needed stitches, and a fractured jaw that required surgery.

    However, there has been an outrage created all over social media that is pulling attention to how strippers get treated in the industry.

    According to TMZ, the Texas strip club where Sky works didn't want to take responsibility for her fall at first. She's not a full-time employee so she's not allowed to get workers compensation.

    According to her GoFundMe page, it's also unlikely that she has adequate health insurance. As the club sees it, the entertainers choose their routine, so the company is not liable for any incidents pertaining to the strippers' acts.

    However, according to her new Instagram post, the woman is now recovering from surgery. She also shared a photo of herself from a hospital bed on Tuesday giving a thumbs up.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 15:13 [IST]
