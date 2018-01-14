Test our resolve, threatens Pakistan to India on nuclear war

Responding to Army General Bipin Rawat's remarks, Pakistan on Saturday challenged India to "test our resolve" over a nuclear war.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday sqaid,''Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief,not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter.If that is what they desire,they are welcome to test our resolve.The general's doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah.''

His tweet came hours after Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor also threatened India with a nuclear strike.

Earlier, during a press conference on Friday, the Army chief Rawat had said, "We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff."

OneIndia News