At BRICS meet, PM Modi puts forth 5-point approach to address common global challenges

Osaka, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity which not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability.

Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka, Modi said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability," he said.

PM Modi's 5-point approach at BRICS

We have to emphasize on the necessary reforms in international, financial and business institutions for reformed multilitarism.

Resources such as oil and gas needed to be constantly available for sustained economic growth and should be available at low prices.

New Development Bank should get more priority in the physical and social infrastructure and renewable energy programs for the member countries. India's initiative for Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure will help in the development of appropriate infrastructure to face the least developed and developing countries with natural calamities. I invite you to join this coalition.

Migration of skilled craftsmen around the world should be made easy.

I have recently called for a Global Conference on Terrorism. Lack of necessary consent to fight terrorism cannot keep us inactive. I appreciate Brazil to give a place in the main priorities of the struggle against terrorism.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan during which he held Trilateral meet with US President Donald Trump and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.