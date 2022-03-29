In 'very close contact' with India: UN chief on mediation efforts to end Ukraine war

Tell Zelenskyy I will thrash them: Putin on Ukraine's peace offer

oi-Deepika S

Moscow, Mar 29: Russia's Vladimir Putin has reportedly told unofficial peacemaker Roman Abramovich that he will thrash Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. British daily The Times comes ahead of another round of peace talks between the two countries who have been locked in the worst armed conflict in Europe (since World War II) for over a month.

The Times said Abramovich handed Putin a note from Zelenskky outlining the terms Ukraine will consider. '... I will thrash them,' was Putin's response.

⚡️The Times: Putin tells he will 'thrash' Ukraine after receiving note from Zelensky.



According to the Times, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich claimed he presented Putin with a handwritten note from Zelensky, outlining the terms Ukraine would consider to end the war. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 28, 2022

Russian and Ukraine likely to hold round of talks in Turkey Tuesday, with an improved humanitarian situation the 'minimum' goal. The maximum is a stable cease-fire, Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine could declare neutrality, potentially accept a compromise on contested areas in the country's east, and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace "without delay." He said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that the two presidents could meet, but only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated.

Earlier talks, held both by video and in person, failed to make progress on ending the war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes - including almost 4 million from their country. NATO-member Turkey has close relations with both Ukraine and Russia.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 17:00 [IST]