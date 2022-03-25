YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Talks with Russia very difficult: Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 25: Talks with Russia were "very difficult" as it vowed not to back down on its demands, Ukraine said on Friday.

    Representational Image

    "The negotiation process is very difficult," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Rueters.

    "The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands. We insist, first of all, on a ceasefire, security guarantees, and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he added.

    He also said there had been "no consensus" on key points with Russia.

    About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet.

    Meanwhile, in what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow's military objectives, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on the fighting for control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast - a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.

    The seeming shift in Moscow's stated war aims -- after weeks in which Vladimir Putin denied Ukraine's right to exist as an sovereign country and appeared bent on capturing many of its cities and toppling its government - could point to a possible exit strategy for Russia, which has suffered fiercer resistance and heavier losses than anticipated.

    The Donbas is the largely Russian-speaking eastern part of the country where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014 and where many residents have expressed support for Moscow.

    with PTI inputs

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X