Kabul: Taliban claims responsibility after 10 killed in explosion

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kabul, Sep 05: At least 10 people were killed after a car bomb rocked a high security zone east of the Afghan capital, Kabul during early hours of Thursday morning.

The blast took place in Shash Darak, a heavily fortified area which is home to several important complexes including the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the Afghan intelligence service.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, confirmed the explosion, and said at least 10 people have been killed in the attack that was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the US in the Qatari capital, Doha.

At least 12 vehicles in the area have been damaged in the blast in Shash Darak area, the Ministry of Interior said: TOLOnews #Afghanistan https://t.co/Ybc5AqYHYO — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

23 dead, many injured after blast in Punjab firecracker factory

Several video footage and photographs regarding the attack posted on social media showed several cars and small shops ripped apart and police cordoning off the road.

Witnesses said the suicide bomber blew himself up as hundreds of people were standing or crossing the road.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted three vehicles of "foreigners" as they tried to enter the heavily guarded Shashdarak area where the Afghan national security authorities have offices.