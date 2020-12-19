YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Switzerland approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

    By
    |

    Berlin, Dec 19: Switzerland has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech.

    The country''s health agency Swissmedic said in a written statement Saturday that the vaccine had been approved for the small Alpine country after a careful examination by expert teams. The agency did not say when vaccinations in Switzerland would begin.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The approval comes shortly after Britain, Canada, the United States and other countries allowed the use of the vaccine in their respective countries.

    The director of Swissmedic said "Thanks to the rolling process and our flexible teams we could quickly decide and fully accommodate the three most important requirements security, efficacy and quality." Raimund Bruhin added that, "The safety of the patients is a required condition especially regarding the approval of vaccines."

    More SWITZERLAND News

    Read more about:

    switzerland Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X