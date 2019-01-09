Suspicious packages sent at 5 foreign embassies including Indian in Melbourne

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Melbourne, Jan 9: There are reports of multiple suspicious packages being delivered to at least 10 international consulates in Melbourne.

The Indian and US consulates on St Kilda Road as well as the British, Swiss and German diplomatic mission are believed to have been targeted. There are also reports the Korean, Greek, Italian, Pakistani and Egyptian consulates have also in lockdown. The Metropolitan Fire Brigade and Australian Federal Police are attending the incidents, but neither has made a public statement.

Paramedic in a hazmat suit enters the Korean consulate in Melbourne... AFP has yet to confirm the nature of ‘suspicious packages’ sent to multiple consulates in Melbourne.. ⁦@7NewsMelbourne⁩ pic.twitter.com/axTFXFZBr0 — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) January 9, 2019

Unverified reports have said packages bearing the word "asbestos" and "wear a mask" were received.

Channel 7 has reported paramedics were seen entering the South Korean government's offices. Two fire trucks, a hazardous materials vehicle and police cars attended the Consulate-General of India early on Wednesday afternoon, reported AAP.