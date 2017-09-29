Suicide bomb attack near Shiite mosque in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a Shiite mosque in Kabul on Friday, as Muslims prepare to celebrate one of the holiest dates in the Islamic calendar.

The blast hit the Qala-e Fatehullah area of the city, near the Hussainya mosque, and occurred as security forces were on alert for possible attacks during Ashura, the holiest celebration in the Shi'ite religious calendar.

The explosion happened as worshippers were leaving a Shia mosque in the north of the city after Friday prayers. However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The local affiliate of Islamic State has claimed several attacks on Shi'ite targets in Kabul in recent years and the government has allowed the Shi'ite community to place armed guards near mosques.

OneIndia News