Study finds that food is the way for women's heart

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Apr 16: It's long been said that "the way to a man's heart is through his stomach" also rings true for mankind's feminine side.

In a study recently published by the journal Appetite, researchers found that there was a very close correlation between a woman's appetite and romantic desire.

According to the study, it was found that women were much more interested in romance on a full stomach than when they were hungry.

Comparing the brain activity of women on full stomach to that of when they are hungry, US researchers found that they were significantly more responsive to romantic stimuli after a meal than before it.

They asked a group of female students to fast for eight hours before showing them the images while they were in an MRI scanner.

In this hungry state their reactions to neutral images such as a tree or a stapler were the same as their reactions to romantic images of couples embracing.

The experiment was carried out after the women were given a chocolate-flavoured 500-calorie shake. This time the women showed a much stronger reaction to the romantic cues.

The findings showed that the women were much more open to romance after they were satiated. In other words, when that need of hunger has been satisfied she can turn her attention to other needs, such as sex.