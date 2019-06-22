Strike ordered on Iran and stopped in 10 minutes: Donald Trump explains why

By Anuj Cariappa

Washington, June 22: An imminent retaliatory strike on Iran was called off ten minutes before its launch by US President Donald Trump.

Trump who ordered the strike decided to call it off after his Generals told him that it would kill 150 people. He felt that it would have been a disproportionate response to Tehran's growing of an unmanned American drone.

On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD, Trump said in a tweet.

Trump further said that they didn't have a man or a woman in the drone. It would have made a big big difference. This country will not stand for it, that I can tell you, he also said.