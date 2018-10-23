Stephen Hawking’s thesis, wheelchair & other belongings to be auctioned

London, Oct 23: British auctioneer Christie's is set to hold perhaps the most memorable auction in its history. On Monday, October 22, it announced an online sale that would feature 22 items from late global celebrity Stephen Hawking, including his doctoral thesis on the origins of the universe, some of his awards, scientific papers like "Spectrum of Wormholes" and "Fundamental Breakdown of Physics in Gravitational Collapse", a script from the animated show 'The Simpsons' and also one of his iconic wheelchairs, Associated Press reported.

The 1965 Cambridge University PhD thesis "Properties of Expanding Universes" is likely to carry a price of 100,000 to 150,000 pounds, said the AP report. The dissertation was signed by Hawking in his shaky handwriting because of the illness.

Thomas Venning, head of books and manuscripts at Christie's, said it serves as a key document in Hawking's scientific evolution and also gives insight into his personal story.

The cosmic visionary was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 22 and was given just a few years to live. Hawking, however, went on to live till 76 and passed away in March this year.

The wheelchair that will be auctioned is a red and maroon leather equipment which was used by Hawking between the late-1980s and mid-1990s. It was one of the earliest surviving wheelchairs that the icon had used, according to Christie's. Since he was paralysed, Hawking's movement was facilitated by high-tech wheelchairs.