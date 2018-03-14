Stephen Hawking dies at 76: Here’s how the world is reacting

Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.

Larry King tweets about the time he interviewed Stephen Hawking I had the honor of interviewing Stephen Hawking several times. He was inspirational, always optimistic and had a wicked sense of humor too. Humanity is richer for his life and curiosity. Rest well dear professor. Modi condoles demise of Stephen Hawking, says his grit and tenacity inspired all Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing. Professor Hawking's pioneering work made our world a better place. May his soul rest in peace. His brilliant mind made our universe a less mysterious place: Kovind The President of India expressed gried at the news of Hawking's death. Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations." ' world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist', says Google CEO Sundar Pichai Google CEO Sundar Pichai says, "The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking.'' 'May you keep flying like superman in microgravity: NASA Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014

Hawking was also a cosmologist, astronomer, mathematician and author of numerous books including the landmark "A Brief History of Time," which has sold more than 10 million copies.

Hawking was married twice. He and his first wife, Jane Wilde, wed when he was still a grad student and remained together for 30 years before divorcing in 1995. Hawking was later married for 11 years to Elaine Mason, one of his former nurses.

Hawking was born in Oxford, England, on what turned out to be an auspicious date: January 8, 1942 -- the 300th anniversary of the death of astronomer and physicist Galileo Galilei.

