Stephen Barclay takes over as new Brexit secretary, the third in four months

By
    London, Nov 17: Minister for North East Cambridgeshire Stephen Barclay has been named as the new Brexit Secretary as UK Prime Minister Theresa may sought to fill posts in her cabinet after a spree of resignations over her Brexit deal rocked the government on Thursday, November 15.

    Stephen Barclay
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    Barclay, a Leave supporter, was a minister at the department for health and social care. The 46-year-old replaced Dominic Raab, who also resigned on Thursday over May's withdrawal agreement for Brexit - Britain's exit from the European Union. Barclay is the third individual to hold the post since July when Raab replaced David Davis, the inaugural post holder.

    While official sources said Barclay would focus on domestic preparations rather than negotiations, Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the new appointment meant "absolutely nothing".

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 7:38 [IST]
