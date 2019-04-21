  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lanka has had a bloody history: Here are the major attacks

    By
    |

    Colombo, Apr 21: Sri Lanka has had a violent history thanks to the bloody civil war it was engaged in with the LTTE.

    Sri Lanka has had a bloody history: Here are the major attacks
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The LTTE was officially wiped out in 2009 and the nation has remained peaceful since then. Until 2006, the country has witnessed a series of terror attacks and assassinations. The Sri Lankan army then went on an offensive and officially defeated the LTTE in 2009.

    Sri Lanka: Over 150 dead as six blasts rock Churches, hotels on Easter; attackers identified

    Here is a timeline of the major attacks in Sri Lanka:

    • Sri Maha Bodhi attack, 1985: 146 nuns, monks and civilians were gunned down by the LTTE in Anuradhapura.
    • Aluth Kya massacre, 1987: The LTTE gunned own 127 Sinhalese people
    • Attack on Sri Lankan parliament, 1987: Two people were killed after a grenade was hurled inside the Parliament.
    • Bus bombing, 1987: 113 people died after a car bomb exploded at the Colombo bus station.
    • Mosque massacre, 1990: 147 Muslims were killed after the LTTE targeted them at a Mosque in Kattankudy.
    • Palluyagodella massacre, 1992: The LTTE killed 285 people
    • Central Bank bombing, 1996: The LTTE rammed a bomb laden truck through the main gate of the Colombo Central bank. 91 persons were killed.
    • Digampathana bombing, 2006: A bomb laden truck was used by the LTTE to ram into a convoy of 15 military buses. 120 were killed.
    lok-sabha-home

    More EXPLOSION News

    Read more about:

    explosion sri lanka colombo blasts churches

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue