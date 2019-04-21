Sri Lanka has had a bloody history: Here are the major attacks

Colombo, Apr 21: Sri Lanka has had a violent history thanks to the bloody civil war it was engaged in with the LTTE.

The LTTE was officially wiped out in 2009 and the nation has remained peaceful since then. Until 2006, the country has witnessed a series of terror attacks and assassinations. The Sri Lankan army then went on an offensive and officially defeated the LTTE in 2009.

Here is a timeline of the major attacks in Sri Lanka:

Sri Maha Bodhi attack, 1985: 146 nuns, monks and civilians were gunned down by the LTTE in Anuradhapura.

Aluth Kya massacre, 1987: The LTTE gunned own 127 Sinhalese people



Attack on Sri Lankan parliament, 1987: Two people were killed after a grenade was hurled inside the Parliament.

Bus bombing, 1987: 113 people died after a car bomb exploded at the Colombo bus station.

Mosque massacre, 1990: 147 Muslims were killed after the LTTE targeted them at a Mosque in Kattankudy.



Palluyagodella massacre, 1992: The LTTE killed 285 people

Central Bank bombing, 1996: The LTTE rammed a bomb laden truck through the main gate of the Colombo Central bank. 91 persons were killed.

The LTTE rammed a bomb laden truck through the main gate of the Colombo Central bank. 91 persons were killed. Digampathana bombing, 2006: A bomb laden truck was used by the LTTE to ram into a convoy of 15 military buses. 120 were killed.