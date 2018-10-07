Sri Lanka: 3 elephants killed after hit by moving train

Colombo, Oct 7: At least three wild elephants have been killed by a moving train in the Northeastern Sri Lanka, a railway official said on Sunday.

The incident happened when a herd of 13 elephants was crossing a rail track between the forest reserves of Thrikonamadu and Madura Oya in the Welioya area.

"The three elephants which were hit by the train were killed," the official said, adding that the train derailed as a result.

Elephants are considered a national treasure in the island nation with legal protection. The estimated elephant population in the country is under 8,000.

In a similar case last month, two baby elephants and their pregnant mother were killed after they were hit by a train transporting oil. Following the incident, the engine drivers were instructed to move slow and sound the horn continuously to warn the elephants off the track.

PTI