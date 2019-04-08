  • search
    No independence for Catalonia, says Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

    By PTI
    Madrid, Apr 8: There will be no independence for Catalonia, nor a referendum on the question if the socialists are returned to power, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told supporters on Sunday. "No is no," Sanchez told a Socialist Party meeting at Zaragoza, in the northeast region of Aragon, ahead of the April 28 legislative elections.

    "If there is a socialist government, there will be no independence in Catalonia, there will be no referendum for independence and the Spanish constitution in Catalonia will not be violated - that will not happen," he added.

    A file photo

    Sanchez's speech came after the socialists' leader in Catalonia, Miquel Iceta, said in a newspaper interview in late March that if, in a hypothetical referendum, "65 percent of Catalans wanted independence, democracy would have to find a mechanism to enable it".

    Iceta later disavowed his remarks, which have been heavily criticized by the rightwing opposition People's Party and led to allegations that Sanchez is preparing a deal with Catalonia's separatists.

    Twelve Catalan leaders are on trial in Madrid over an independence referendum that was held on October 1, 2017 despite a court ban, as well as a short-lived declaration of independence that followed. Many separatists argue that their leaders were jailed for political reasons and will not have a fair trial.

