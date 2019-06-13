SpaceX launches three Canadian radar surveillance satellites into space

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, June 13: The U.S. private space company SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying three Canadian radar satellites on a $900 million mission focused on maritime surveillance, resource management, disaster relief and the effects of climate change, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California.

The three radar satellites were made up of three identical Earth-observing satellites, which is led by the Canadian Space Agency. It is one of the most expensive missions in the history of the country's space program as more than 125 Canadian companies helped to develop and build it.

Amazon, SpaceX to launch satellites in a race to provide high-speed internet from space

The three Radarsat satellites lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg at 7:17:10 a.m. About eight minutes after launch, the first stage of the booster touched down near the launch site. About one hour later, the three radar-imaging satellites were deployed to orbit.

According to the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the satellites will orbit Earth at an altitude of 600 km. They are evenly spaced on the same orbital plane.

It was SpaceX's 41st successful booster recovery overall since December 2015. The company's record now stands at 26 landings on offshore drone ships, 13 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and two at Vandenberg.