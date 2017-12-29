South Africa celebrates samosa by honouring Kashmiri chilli chicken filled savoury as the best

Johannesburg, Dec 29: India is synonymous with the delicious, crunchy samosa filled with potato mash mixed in myriad spices. The very description of a samosa is enough to make your mouth water.

When Indians in search of their livelihood left for Africa, they carried with them the taste of samosa and made the savoury one of the most popular snacks in the continent.

Recently, Johannesburg in South Africa celebrated samosa and samosa lovers and honoured them all.

In fact, the Kashmiri chilli chicken filled samosa was declared as the best among the rest at a contest organised by the largest national newspaper for the Indian community in South Africa.

Other samosas that were part of the contest were chocolate and cashew nuts filled savouries, to name a few.

Among the various entries in the competition were samosas that featured almonds and cashews drizzled with chocolate; chocolate covered in edible glitter; Margherita pizza filling and chicken jalapeno.

The South African Indian speciality samosa (also referred to as samoosa) is a deep-fried flat version of the traditional Punjabi snack, filled with a variety of savoury or sweet treats in a crispy pastry.

Salma Agjee won the contest organised by the weekly Post, after her daughter submitted her recipe.

"I love cooking and always believe in taking a recipe a step further by adding a twist to it," Agjee was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

"My filling was my own invention based on what I had initially made as a chicken sandwich for my children. The chicken was cooked with Kashmiri chilli powder, then I added two types of cheese, mozzarella and gouda, and mayonnaise," she said.

There were also two other sections of the competition, which was held at a public fair in Durban.

Grandmother Roxana Naseem, 63, who has been running a samosa-making business for several decades, showed her skill to beat others by filling 10 samosas in under 60 seconds in a neat stack.

In the third section of the contest, Ebrahim Bux, 18, bagged the title of the 'fastest samosa eater' when he wolfed down 10 samosas in a minute.

After South Africa, it is time for India, the birth place of samosa, to celebrate the savoury. What about a samosa contest in India? It will be definitely a hit.

OneIndia News