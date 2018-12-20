  • search
    Sirisena ignores Wickremesinghe's nominees for Cabinet posts

    By
    |

    Colombo, Dec 20: Amid political crisis in Sri Lanka, President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday named a 30-member Cabinet, but retained the control over the island nation's security forces and the police by ignoring Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's nominees.

    The Cabinet announcement came after the reinstatement of Wickremesinghe as prime minister. Sirisena ignored Wickremesinghe's nominees for Cabinet positions from those who had defected from his Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

    Maithripala Sirisena

    Maithripala Sirisena

    At least 3 seniors had defected from the SLFP to Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP). Sirisena's decision on October 26 to sack prime minister Wickremesinghe and install former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place triggered an unprecedented constitutional crisis. Later, Sirisena also dissolved the 225-member Parliament and called for a snap election on January 5.

    Also Read |Sri Lanka reinstates ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

    Ranil Wickremesinghe

    Ranil Wickremesinghe

    However, Wickremesinghe was re-appointed as prime minister by Sirisena following a Supreme Court order, ending the 51-day political standoff in the country. The president now holds the Defence and Mahaweli Development and Environment Ministry portfolios.

    Mahinda Rajapaksa

    Mahinda Rajapaksa

    He retained the control over the police which is investigating an alleged plot to kill him that triggered a political crisis in the country. Wickremesinghe also hold portfolios of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development & Youth Affairs.

    Also Read | Sirisena's decision to dissolve Parliament was illegal: Sri Lankan SC

    Sri Lanka plunged into a political crisis when Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa as PM

    Sri Lanka plunged into a political crisis when Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa as PM

    Thilak Janaka Marapana was sworn-in as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Sirisena's holding of the Law and Order Ministry has been disputed by the UNP, claiming that the president was only constitutionally allowed to be the defence minister in addition to the subject of environment.

    Analysts said that Cabinet appointments indicate that Sirisena and Wickremesinghe were still at loggerheads. Sirisena, who had publicly vowed not to reinstate Wickremesinghe, was was forced to change his stance after court rulings over the issue.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
