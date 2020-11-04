US Presidential Elections 2020: It is Rohit Khanna Vs Ritesh Tandon in California

Since 2000, the one who won Florida has gone on to become US President

Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 04: It was a big win for US President Donald Trump in Florida. Following a close battle with Joe Biden, Trump won Florida which carries as many as 29 electoral votes.

It was a must win for Trump in Florida to retain the presidency as it is the biggest tossup state in the US presidential elections.

Florida is known as a bellwether state. Since 2000, the person who has won Florida has gone on to become the President of the United States. Moreover, no Republican has become president without winning Florida.

In the 2016 elections, Trump edged Hillary Clinton by just over a 1 percentage point. In the past three decades the Democrats have been defeated after they lost Florida. On the other hand, the Democrats could have easily lost Florida when they won the elections the previous four times.

The demographic in Florida is led by the Cubans who hate the Communist government in Havana. Trump had adopted a hardline during his campaign as well as his presidency.

Experts said that Trump won Florida for his anti-communist rhetoric and also due to his popularity among the rural whites.