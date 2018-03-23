France attack: Two killed in hostage situation in supermarket; ISIS claims responsibility

Two persons were killed after shooting and hostage-taking at a supermarket was reported in southern France, local media say. Police have confirmed that the operation is underway. French prosecutors say treating hostage-taking as terror incident, reports AFP.

The incident took place in the town of Trebes in the south of the country, the French Interior Ministry said on Twitter.The man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard," a source told AFP.

France gunman claims allegiance to Islamic State group, reports AFP quoting prosecutors.

Local authorities are reportedly treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack. France's interior ministry confirmed a response was underway by police and security forces.

OneIndia News

