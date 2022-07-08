For Quick Alerts
Shinzo Abe shooting: 7 facts about the attacker
Tokyo, July 08: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while delivering an election campaign speech on a street in Nara on Friday. Moments later, a 42-year-old man was detained as a suspect in connection with the incident.
Here is all we know about the suspected shooter:
- Yamagami Tetsuya is believed to be a former military man
- He struck the former prime minister Abe from behind
- He fired two shots at Abe, one struck his left chest and the other hit his neck
- The twin gunshots made Abe collapse to the ground and smeared his shirt with blood
- Reports say the shooter used a double-barreled device which appeared to be a handmade gun
- Police have arrested the man for 'attempted murder'
- The suspect served in the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years in the 2000s.
Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and one of the country's most divisive figures, was shot st and critically wounded during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.
