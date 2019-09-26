Shallow 4.4-magnitude tremor rocks Pakistan quake-hit area

By Simran Kashyap

Mirpur, Sep 26: A tremor sent terrified people running into the streets in northeastern Pakistan on Thursday, days after a powerful quake killed 38 people in the same area and destroyed infrastructure and roads.

An AFP reporter in the city of Mirpur in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir described the ground shaking, while Pakistan's top meteorologist, Muhammad Riaz, said the epicentre of the 4.4-magnitude tremor was 12 kilometres (seven miles) deep.

Earlier on Sep 25, at least 26 people were killed and over 300 injured after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted the northern parts of Pakistan, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Islamabad, on Tuesday evening.

The epicentre of the quake was near New Mirpur in PoK and tremors were also felt in several parts of North India.

The quake struck 23 km north of Jhelum in Pakistan at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported, adding that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8 on the Richter scale.