Teen killed, 3 other injured in Washington DC shooting

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jun 20: Another shooting incident has been reported in the United States. Multiple people were on Sunday shot at in Washington DC near the site of the Juneteenth music concern. A police officer was injured in the shooting, while the hunt for the suspect is on.

One person died and several others have been injured. The police said that the victims included a 15 year old who was pronounced dead at the scene, two adults and an officer. The shooting took place at around 6 pm.

MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

