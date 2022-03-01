YouTube
    Second round of talks between Russia-Ukraine may take place on March 2

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 1: The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia may take place on March 2. The negotiations will be held on the Polish-Belarusian border, reported Sputnik citing Russia's delegation head Vladimir Medinsky.

    Ukrainian media citing diplomatic sources said that the second round of talks between Russia-Ukraine may take place on March 2.

    Russian delegation member to talks said Next Russia-Ukraine meeting will be 'concrete conversation' on points where it's possible to achieve progress.

    The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 17:19 [IST]
