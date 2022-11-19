YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Saudi Crown Prince given same legal immunity as PM Modi: US

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Nov 19: Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has been given the same protection as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few other world leaders were afforded in the past, a US State Department spokesperson on Friday said in a briefing.

    On questioning about granting immunity over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "This is not the first time that the United States has done this. It is a longstanding and consistent line of effort."

    Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
    Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

    Explaining further, Patel said, "It has been applied to a number of heads of state previously. Some examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014, and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. This is a consistent practice that we have afforded to heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers."

    The US had put PM Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, on a visa ban in 2005 over Gujarat 2002 riots. It had maintained the same position till he was elected as the Prime Minister with a thumping majority in 2014. Thereafter, the situation dramatically changed and the PM has visited the US several times in the last eight years.

    Saudi Arabia exempts Indian visa applicants from submitting police clearance certificateSaudi Arabia exempts Indian visa applicants from submitting police clearance certificate

    Coming to 37-year-old crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, he replaced the King as the Prime Minister in September. The gruesome murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018, tarnished his image, globally.

    Comments

    More MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN News  

    Read more about:

    mohammed bin salman narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X