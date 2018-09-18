Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria

Damascus, Sep 18: A Russian Il-20 military aircraft with 14 servicemen on board has disappeared over the Mediterranean Sea.

A brief statement from the Russian Ministry of Defence says the missing aircraft, described as an IL-20 surveillance aircraft carrying 14 crew, 'disappeared from radar' during the attack on Syrian and Iranian regime forces in the port city of Latakia.