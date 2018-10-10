Russian envoy to UN saddened by Nikki Haley’s resignation

United Nations, Oct 10: She might have been one of the most vociferous critics of Russia, sometimes even going to such an extreme with her attacks on Moscow that she found herself getting 'betrayed' by her own administration. Nikki Haley, the 29th US ambassador to the UN, suddenly resigned from her post on Tuesday, October 9, and her Russian counterpart expressed regret over the same.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Russia's Permanent Representative to the world body Vasily Nebenzya on Tuesday said: "What we have heard today is her own decision. We must respect this decision. I am sorry she is stepping down because we have had working relations, despite all the gaps."

Haley, who was picked for the plum post in November 2016, took oath in January last year, and will continue in office till the end of the current year.

'Haley's decision US's internal thing'

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that Haley's decision to quit as the US ambassador to the UN was something related to America's domestic affair.

"We took notice of the US statement. It is their domestic affair," TASS quoted her as saying.

"After these resignations and appointments are executive, figuratively speaking, we will establish contacts with the United States' new representatives. And now we will continue to work with the existing ones," the 42-year-old leader said.