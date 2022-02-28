Russia-Ukraine war: Rare emergency session of UNGA to be held

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 28: The United Nationals Security Council called for a rare emergency special session of the UN General Assembly which has 193 members. The session has been called amidst the crisis in Ukraine.

    An emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly to be held today at 10 am (New York time). Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly will preside over the Session, ANI reported.

    India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

    The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday. India, China and the UAE abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution.

    The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold the vote on the emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    This comes two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its "aggression" against Ukraine.

    The vote calling for the UNGA session was procedural so none of the five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, UK and the US -- could exercise their vetoes.

    President of the 76th session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, who was to attend the 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, cancelled his trip "due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine and potential developments in the Security Council," for the vote.

    He also met with Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya on Saturday after the veto on the draft resolution in the Security Council. Kyslytsya briefed Shahid "on the security situation in Kyiv and the potential action he would be seeking in the General Assembly."

