YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia attacks TV tower in Kyiv, 5 killed: Report

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 1: The TV tower in Ukraine's capital has been hit, according to the country's parliament, which posted a photo of clouds of smoke around it.

    Russia attacks TV tower in Kyiv, 5 killed: Report

    Local media reported that there were several explosions and that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterwards.

    Russian forces have attacked a television tower in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, potentially disrupting its signal, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko told Reuters.

    The incident has killed five, reports AFP News Agency quoting official. (AP)

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X