Russia attacks TV tower in Kyiv, 5 killed: Report
International
Kyiv, Mar 1: The TV tower in Ukraine's capital has been hit, according to the country's parliament, which posted a photo of clouds of smoke around it.
Local media reported that there were several explosions and that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterwards.
Russian forces have attacked a television tower in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, potentially disrupting its signal, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko told Reuters.
The incident has killed five, reports AFP News Agency quoting official. (AP)