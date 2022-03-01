Russia attacks TV tower in Kyiv, 5 killed: Report

Fears of Russian targeting as mysterious symbols come up on Ukraine buildings

Kyiv, Mar 1: The TV tower in Ukraine's capital has been hit, according to the country's parliament, which posted a photo of clouds of smoke around it.

Local media reported that there were several explosions and that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterwards.

Russian forces have attacked a television tower in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, potentially disrupting its signal, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko told Reuters.

The incident has killed five, reports AFP News Agency quoting official. (AP)