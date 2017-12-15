Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19, 2018

Britain's Prince Harry will marry his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and the reception.

The 36-year-old Markle, a Protestant Christian, will be baptised and confirmed into the Anglican faith before the wedding, the palace said. The 'Suits' actress also intends to become a British citizen and will work towards it in the coming years.

The 33-year-old Harry, fifth in line to Britain's throne, in his first interview to the BBC after announcing his engagement yesterday said that he proposed to Markle over a "standard" dinner of at their Nottingham Cottage home in Kensington Palace in London. Harry, one of the world's most eligible bachelors, said he and Markle got engaged earlier this month.

The couple said that they had met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in London last July and got to know each other while camping in Botswana, South Africa. "He went down on one knee. It was just an amazing surprise," Markle said, adding that the experience was " so sweet and natural and very romantic".

OneIndia News (with inputs)