Republican leaders blast Trump Administration’s decision to pull troops out of Syria

Washington, Dec 19: The Donald Trump Administration's sudden decision to withdraw American forces from Syria on the ground that the US has defeated the Islamic State (IS) has earned a backlash from Republican hawks.

Veteran senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham, for instance, said if the reports of withdrawal of US armed forces from Syria are true, then it will be an "Obama-like mistake" by the current administration. In a statement issued by the office of Graham, who is also a member of the Armed Services Committee, it was said: "While American patience in confronting radical Islam may wane, the radical Islamists' passion to kill Americans and our allies never wavers. An American withdrawal at this time would be a big win for ISIS, Iran, Bashar al Assad of Syria, and Russia. I fear it will lead to devastating consequences for our nation, the region, and throughout the world."

Marco Rubio, the Republican senator from Florida and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, was equally upset. He tweeted saying the decision was a "colossal mistake" and a "grave error" that would leave a major impact in the days to come. He also told Politico that the move will encourage Iran to do more for Hezbollah on Syrian soil and also reduce the US's image in front of the world as "unreliable".

Another Republican senator Bob Corker (Tennessee) said he could not get a grab of the actual situation and would seek answers from US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before making a statement.

The Trump Administration's decision on Syria seemed to have also befuddled the Pentagon as its spokesperson Col R Manning said: "At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region," the Politico added.