Rejected Imran Khan’s proposal on new Army chief’s appointment: Shehbaz Sharif
Islamabad, Oct 30: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he has flatly rejected a proposal from his predecessor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the appointment of a successor to Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Bajwa, 61, who is on a three-year extension, is set to retire on November 29.
Bajwa was initially appointed in 2016, but after three years of tenure, the then government of Khan in 2019 extended his service for another three years. In September, former prime minister Khan had said that Gen Bajwa should be given another extension until the new government is elected, while reiterating calls for early elections.
Imran Khan again targets Pakistan's establishment on Day 2 of protest march; govt rules out talks over snap polls
Talking to vloggers on Saturday, which was his first such meeting, Shehbaz said Khan had offered talks with the government a month ago through a mutual businessman friend to resolve two issues, one of which was the appointment of the army chief and the second was holding early elections, the Express Tribune newspaper reported on Sunday.
"Imran
had
suggested
that
we
give
him
three
names
and
he
gives
three
names
for
the
post
of
army
chief
and
then
we
decide
on
the
appointment
of
the
new
chief
from
those
six
names,"
the
prime
minister
said.
"If there is a common name in both the lists, then we will agree," he said, adding, however: "I flatly refused Imran Khan's offer by saying 'thank you'." Shehbaz said he had sent a message that appointment of the army chief was a constitutional duty that the prime minister would have to perform.
"I have offered Imran Khan to discuss the Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy," he said.
"Imran Khan is currently targeting the Army leadership only to fulfil his personal desires," Shehbaz said, adding that the former prime minister is "now spewing poison against those who nurtured him. No one is safe from his mischief".
The
appointment
of
Pakistan
Army
chief
is
the
sole
prerogative
of
the
prime
minister
and
it
is
perhaps
the
only
time
that
his
verdict
is
accepted
by
the
powerful
army
without
any
ifs
and
buts.
The upcoming appointment is in the headlines for all wrong reasons.
When Khan was in power, the opposition accused him of trying to bring an army chief of his choice who could support his alleged agenda of victimising opposition leaders.
Imran Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan elections | Top points
Since
he
lost
power
in
April
this
year,
the
equation
has
changed
and
now
Khan
is
saying
that
the
coalition
government
wants
to
install
an
army
head
of
its
choice
to
protect
looted
wealth
and
steal
general
elections.
Whatever the political meaning of the rival rhetoric, the fact is that an army chief is seldom a silent spectator of the political games in the country.
The powerful army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.
Last week, Khan had admitted that he offered an extension in the tenure of Army chief Bajwa in March amid the opposition's attempt to topple his government.
Khan's remarks came after Pakistan's ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Najum revealed at an unprecedented press conference on Thursday last that the army chief was given a "lucrative offer" for an indefinite extension in his tenure in March.