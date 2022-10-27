Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Moscow, Oct 27: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow had never had intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Speaking at a conference of international policy experts, Putin said,''We've never said anything proactively about possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia. We have only hinted in response to those statements those western leaders have made.''

Putin accused the US and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a dangerous and bloody domination game as reported by news agency AP.

Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on February 24, has cast Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce what they call a rules-based world order that only foments chaos. The Russian leader warned that he who will sow the wind will reap the whirlwind.

Putin claimed that humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal but working and could make the world more stable and secure.

Putin said Russia isn't the enemy of the West but will continue to oppose the diktat of Western neo-liberal elites