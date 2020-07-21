YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vladimir Putin backs postponing WWII commemoration

    By
    |

    Moscow, July 21: Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the idea to postpone until next year a mass event marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II defeat of Nazi Germany, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Vladimir Putin backs postponing WWII commemoration

    The Immortal Regiment, a large-scale procession of people carrying photographs of their relatives who died during the war, traditionally takes place in many Russian cities on May 9, Victory Day -- the country's most important national holiday.

    PM Modi dials Putin, both leaders agree to maintain bi-lateral momentum

    This year, Putin postponed it till July 26 in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Last week organizers suggested postponing it again, saying social distancing contradicts the spirit of the procession during which people stand shoulder to shoulder next to each other.

    The president on Monday supported the idea, saying that events like this can't be carried out at any cost.

    Russia reported over 777,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 12,000 deaths as of Monday.

    More VLADMIR PUTIN News

    Read more about:

    vladmir putin

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue