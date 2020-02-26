  • search
    President Trump returns to US after 'very successful' India trip

    Washington, Feb 26: President Donald Trump, who returned home Wednesday hailed India visit as, a "great" and "very successful trip" to confront growing concerns about coronavirus outbreak engulfing the United States.

    "Just landed. India was great, trip very successful," the president wrote on Twitter.

    Donald Trump

    "Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov (Centers for Disease Control Control and Prevention), @SecAzar (health secretary Alex Azar) and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon."

    Earlier, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, who had travelled with the president to India, tweeted his own view of the visit.

    "Thanks to all the people of India that came out to support @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS (the first lady) and the US delegation, affirming our friendship and partnership for the future. You have friends in the USA and in the White House."

    The president and his team returned home after a whirlwind 36-hour trip to India, which was the first by Trump after his election. The two sides announced their intention to upgrade the global strategic partnership and the sale of $3 billion worth of defense equipment to India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 21:19 [IST]
